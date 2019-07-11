Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Howard McDonald


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Howard McDonald

Tallahassee - Sara Elizabeth Howard Gaskins Alexander McDonald, passed away on July 6, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1929 in Tallahassee and was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee. Sara was a member of Woodrun Baptist Church. She was a member of the 1947 graduating class of Leon High School and attended FSU. Sara was retired from the State of Florida, Division of Blind Services. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Robert J. "Bobby" Alexander and Bryant "Mac" McDonald; two children Robert J. Alexander, Jr. , Barbara Elizabeth Alexander; parents, Ollie and Josephine Alligood Howard and H. Stonewall Howard; sister Frances Howard Stalker. Survivors include three daughters Shirley Gaskins Mahler (Carl) Nina M. Alexander all of Tallahassee, Mary Jo "JoJo" Alexander Gamble of Cumming, GA; son John H. Alexander (Cathy) of Mooresville, NC. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now