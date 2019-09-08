|
|
Sara Howard McDonald
Tallahassee - Sara Elizabeth Howard Gaskins Alexander McDonald, passed away on July 6, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1929 in Tallahassee and was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee. Sara was a member of Woodrun Baptist Church. She was a member of the 1947 graduating class of Leon High School and attended FSU. Sara was retired from the State of Florida, Division of Blind Services. She was preceded in death by two husbands Robert J. "Bobby" Alexander and Bryant "Mac" McDonald; two children Robert J. Alexander, Jr., Barbara Elizabeth Alexander; parents Ollie Josephine Alligood Howard and H. Stonewall Howard; sister Frances Howard Stalker. Survivors include three daughters Shirley Gaskins Mahler (Carl) Nina M. Alexander all of Tallahassee, Mary Jo "JoJo" Alexander Gamble of Cumming, GA; son John H. Alexander (Cathy) of Mooresville, NC; grandchildren Jackson Shuford , Alex Wagner of Tallahassee, Jessica Stafford ( Chris) of North Ridge, OH, Christina Gamble, Suzanna Gamble of Cumming, GA , Nicholas Alexander, Grace Alexander of Mooresville, NC; five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Noon, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Woodrun Baptist Church, 8203 Apalachee Parkway. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019