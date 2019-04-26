|
Sara Jean Wainwright
Tallahassee - Sara Jean Morrow Chance Wainwright, of Tallahassee, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Sara Jean was born on September 16, 1931, in Ft Pierce, Florida, to William F. Morrow, Sr. and Kathleen Shore Morrow. She grew up in Tallahassee and graduated from Leon High School in the Class of 1949. Sara Jean was a wonderful mother to her four children and a special "Grandmomma" to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Everyone who knew Sara Jean will remember her love for the Lord, her zest for life, beautiful smile and contagious laugh.
Sara Jean spent her early adult years as the wife of a priest, raising their children in the many places God called them to serve including Melrose, Apalachicola, and Palatka, Florida. After her beloved husband Jean passed away in 1980, Sara Jean "came back home" to Tallahassee and soon began working with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations as an Executive Assistant. She served the State of Florida for 19 years. Sara Jean met and fell in love with William "Bill" Wainwright, and her family grew a little larger. In her retirement she loved spending time with her family, traveling, playing golf and being with her friends. Sara Jean was a founding member of All Saints Anglican Church and a member of the Daughters of the Holy Cross.
She is survived by her children; Charles (Chick and wife Kathy) Chance, Robert (Pat and wife Sandy) Chance, and Betty Ann (and husband Alan) Watkins; her step-children; Marian (Jim) Lambeth, Julie (Kevin) Feeney and Sara Winn Giacobbe; her grandchildren Ryan (Katie) Watkins, Casey Steurer, Kevin (Sarah) Feeney, Matthew (Kelli) Feeney and Angela (P.J.) Lonneman; and her great grandchildren. She was predeceased in death by her first husband, Jean Chance, her son, Billy Joe (B.J.) Chance and her second husband, Bill Wainwright, a grandson, Wyatt Lambeth, as well as her two sisters and two brothers.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 1st at 4:00 PM at All Saints Anglican Church 3945 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee. The family would like to thank Big Bend Hospice for the genuine care that was given by them to Sara Jean. Memorial contributions may be made to: the church she loved, All Saints Anglican, 3945 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee , FL 32303 or to Big Bend Hospice Foundation 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 26, 2019