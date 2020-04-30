|
Sara Overstreet
Tallahassee - Sara Jones Overstreet ("Sally"), 82, passed away April 28, 2020 after a short illness. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Sally was born November 5, 1937 in Oak Park, Illinois, to Malcolm and Lydia Jones. She married Tom Boynton Overstreet in 1957, and they lovingly raised their four children, Kelly, Tom, Jr., Jeff and Kathy in Tallahassee. She was a proud grandmother to six and a great-grandmother to three. She bragged on her children and grandchildren endlessly, and always had pictures to share.
Sally was a collector of many things and decorated her house for every occasion and season. Annalee's were a special favorite. But her most favorite time of the year was Christmas, and her house was always spectacularly decorated. It was her biggest joy - sharing her wonderland with friends and family. Special thanks to Chris Jubinsky for her assistance for many years in always transitioning the décor. Sally loved her collections, and they made her happy.
Sally was predeceased by her husband, Tom, after 45 wonderful years of marriage, and by her parents, Malcolm and Lydia Jones. She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Kelly Overstreet Johnson (Hal); Tom Overstreet, Jr. (Diane); Jeff Overstreet and his partner Michelle Fenton; and Kathy Overstreet (Conrad Bishop); her grandchildren: Haley Overstreet Johnson, Alexis Overstreet Johnson, Ryan Overstreet, Ashlee Benson (Scott), Kayla Overstreet, and Tom Graham; and her great-grandchildren: Castle Overstreet, Berlyn Overstreet, and Gates Overstreet. Sally was particularly close to her siblings and their spouses: Donna Nelson (Leon); Susan Harms (Gary); Malcolm Jones; and Linda Bloom (Bob), and her many nieces and nephews. Sally had many friends but the family would like to specifically recognize Dorothy Perry for her many years of loyalty and friendship.
A small family graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at noon at Culley's Meadowwood on Timberlane Road. Due to the coronavirus, virtual services can be viewed on Facebook at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home and Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to ASPCA.org; the or a .
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020