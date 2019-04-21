Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bevis Funeral Home
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Bevis Funeral Home
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Spears Matthews


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sara Spears Matthews Obituary
Sara Spears Matthews

Tallahassee - Sara Matthews of Lake Talquin met her Savior Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born June 17, 1937 to Clinton and Gwyndoline Spears. Sara graduated from Leon High School Class of 1955. She met and married the love of her life, Clyde Warren Matthews, spending 58 wonderful years together.

Sara was a longtime member of Lake Bradford Baptist Church. She enjoyed family get-togethers, spending time with friends and family and working on projects with Warren. Sara started work in the banking industry, later moving on to bookkeeping with Municipal Code Corporation where she spanned a career of more than 30 years until her retirement. While working with MCC she enjoyed playing on the company softball team.

Sara is survived by her children, Renee Matthews, Daryl Matthews (Tondra) and Joni Rozar. Six grandchildren, Tammy Bauldree (Jeff), Glen Rozar (Angela), Scott Rozar, Nick Simmons (Tiffany), Lauren Helm (Jimmy) and Chelsea Knight (Bradlee); seven great- grandchildren, Brenton & Blake Rozar, Addyson Rozar, Karli Jean Bauldree, Luke & Autumn Knight and Emily Helm. One sister, Betty Gatlin (Palmer) and a host of nieces and nephews. Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton & Gwyn Spears, her husband Warren Matthews, a grandson, PFC Anthony Simmons and her son-in-law, Harry Rozar.

The family will receive friends, from 5:00 -7:00 PM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel, interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lake Bradford Baptist Church Building Fund or the Alzheimer Project. Susie Mozolic with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now