Sara Spears Matthews
Tallahassee - Sara Matthews of Lake Talquin met her Savior Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born June 17, 1937 to Clinton and Gwyndoline Spears. Sara graduated from Leon High School Class of 1955. She met and married the love of her life, Clyde Warren Matthews, spending 58 wonderful years together.
Sara was a longtime member of Lake Bradford Baptist Church. She enjoyed family get-togethers, spending time with friends and family and working on projects with Warren. Sara started work in the banking industry, later moving on to bookkeeping with Municipal Code Corporation where she spanned a career of more than 30 years until her retirement. While working with MCC she enjoyed playing on the company softball team.
Sara is survived by her children, Renee Matthews, Daryl Matthews (Tondra) and Joni Rozar. Six grandchildren, Tammy Bauldree (Jeff), Glen Rozar (Angela), Scott Rozar, Nick Simmons (Tiffany), Lauren Helm (Jimmy) and Chelsea Knight (Bradlee); seven great- grandchildren, Brenton & Blake Rozar, Addyson Rozar, Karli Jean Bauldree, Luke & Autumn Knight and Emily Helm. One sister, Betty Gatlin (Palmer) and a host of nieces and nephews. Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton & Gwyn Spears, her husband Warren Matthews, a grandson, PFC Anthony Simmons and her son-in-law, Harry Rozar.
The family will receive friends, from 5:00 -7:00 PM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel, interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lake Bradford Baptist Church Building Fund or the Alzheimer Project. Susie Mozolic with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019