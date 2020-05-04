|
Sarah A. Pohler
Tallahassee - Mrs. Sarah Ann Pope Pohler, 69, known as "Sally" to those who loved her, went home to her Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 30, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL following a courageous battle with cancer and peaceful, final days spent at home. A private family graveside service will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery with a Celebration of Life at a later date at Killearn United Methodist Church.
Sally was born on November 11, 1950 in Hawkinsville, GA to the late Marilyn Betson Pope and William Daniel Pope. She attended Hawkinsville High School and graduated in 1968. After graduation, Sally attended the University of Georgia in Athens, GA where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and received a degree in Elementary Education. She later completed her Master's Degree in Library & Information Science from University of South Florida. University of Georgia is also where her story began with Mike, her devoted husband of 49 years. Mike and Sally married on December 20, 1970 and began a full life together as they traveled with Mike's Army career, making many friends and memories along the way. The Army took them to places all over the country, as well as two different assignments in Germany. Just before the first assignment, they added their son, Scott, to the family and later, their daughter, Andrea, was born there. Sally used her gift of teaching in many of their locations.
Sally's faith in Christ grew in adulthood and she loved and served others well. She was a faithful member of Killearn United Methodist Church, where she served in various capacities over the years including Women's Ministry, Vacation Bible School, Prayer Team, Prison Ministry, and hosting Women's Bible study in her home. Serving at Chelsea House and being part of Christian Healing Ministries were also very impactful experiences for Sally. She wanted others to know the love of Christ the way she did.
Sally was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She invested great time and energy into her family and friends. Even when her children and grandchildren lived miles away, regularly visiting and being part of their lives was a priority for her. Sally had a love for reading and shared it with those around her as a Teacher and Media Specialist, and with her children and grandchildren growing up. After retirement, she volunteered at her grandchildren's schools through the library and reading in the classroom. Sally also enjoyed creating a beautiful yard to enjoy, usually by making her selections and directing the planting! She became passionate about nutrition and health and walking with others on their journeys to better health or through illness. She has used her auto -immune challenges and cancer journey to encourage others in their own health journeys and to share her strong faith in Christ.
Sally is survived by her devoted husband, Mike Pohler, and loving children and their spouses, Scott (Stephanie) Pohler and Andrea (Jeremy) Ables, also of Tallahassee, FL. Grandma was blessed with five grandchildren, whom she adored: Sydney, Seth, Kaia, Shane & Micah loved her dearly and enjoyed every moment with her reading books, going to the movies, playing games, cooking, baking, spending time at the beach house and hearing stories of when she was growing up. Sally was the initiator and organizer of family gatherings and was happiest when her family was together.
Sally is also survived by her brother, Billy (Valerie) Pope; sister-in-law, Genelle Pope, wife of Sally's late brother, Bobby; sisters-in-law, Sue Pohler & Cindy Menvielle (Joe), sisters of Mike; her beloved aunt, Annette Smith; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby; beloved aunts, Martha Hunnicutt & Eleanor Pope; and uncle, Howard Pope.
The family would like to thank all the friends and extended family near and far who have walked faithfully alongside us over the nearly 5 years since Sally's diagnosis. And the amazing caregivers and hospice nurses who have faithfully & lovingly served over the last six months. Your love & care for Sally and our family has been invaluable.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Killearn United Methodist Church (kumconline.org), Christian Healing Ministries (Christianhealingmin.org), or Big Bend Hospice (bigbendhospice.org).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 4 to May 6, 2020