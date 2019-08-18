|
|
Sarah Anne Black
Tallahassee - Anne Black passed away on July 30, 2019 at 88 years of age. She was born September 5, 1930 in Savannah, Georgia to William Lemuel Black and Willie Peters Black on their third wedding anniversary.
Anne grew up in Baxley, GA, graduating from Baxley High School in 1947. She received her A.B. degree from Mercer University in Macon, GA in 1951 and her M.Ed from Georgia Southern College in Statesboro, GA in 1960.
Her teaching career spanned 34 years. She began in Baxley, then at Georgia Southern, before coming to the Demonstration School at Florida State University in 1960. Anne retired from FSU in 1985 and afterwards worked for the Florida Legislature where she proofread legislation for 26 years.
She was a member of East Hill Baptist Church for 59 years where she served on numerous committees, as a deacon, and taught Sunday School.
Anne was also a twenty-year resident of Westminster Oaks where she was well-known and very involved in community life.
She enjoyed traveling and organized numerous group trips for others to destinations in the US and overseas. She will be remembered for the butterfly pins she always wore and for the numerous notes and cards that she wrote to others.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 24, at 10 AM in the Maguire Center at Westminster Oaks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to East Hill Baptist Church, 912 Miccosukee Road, Tallahassee 32308.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019