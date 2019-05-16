Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church
Gibson Sawmill Rd.
Havana, FL
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church
Gibson Sawmill Rd.
Havana, FL
Tallahassee, FL - Sarah Brundidge Jones Swain, 74, passed on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church, Gibson Sawmill Rd., Havana, with burial in St. James P.B. Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Pilgrim Rest. Mrs. Swain was a longtime Havana resident, a retired state of Florida employee and a devoted member of Pilgrim Rest. Survivors include her husband: David Swain; daughter, Valerie (Noah) Hudson; sons, Jeffery Smith, Michael (Evelyn), Don and Willie (Oretha) Jones and Calvin (Carmen) Williams; 17 grandchildren,15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Willie F. and Thomas (Peggy) Brundidge, Lillie Doris DuPoint and Kathlene Williams; and Liza O'Neal and Doris Gadsen who were like sisters; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 16, 2019
