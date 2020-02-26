Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
New Mount Zion Moody Missionary Baptist Church
Crawfordville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Childress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah "Aretha" Childress

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah "Aretha" Childress Obituary
Sarah "Aretha" Childress

Tallahassee - Ms. Sarah "Aretha" Childress, 52, of Tallahassee, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The service will be at 11 AM EST, Sat., Feb. 29 at New Mount Zion Moody Missionary Baptist Church in Crawfordville, with burial at Springhill Association Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Sierra Staley, and her grandson KJ, of Tallahassee; five sisters, Ora Childress, Mary Toomes (Roosevelt-deceased), and Sandra Henry (Raymond), all of Tallahassee, Deborah Perry (Zollie) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Michelle Childress of Miami; one brother, Joe Childress (Shaunta) of Midway; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucille Walker Childress; a sister Bernice Moore; and four brothers, George Childress Jr., Albert Earl Childress, Chester Childress, and Willie Childress.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -