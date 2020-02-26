|
Sarah "Aretha" Childress
Tallahassee - Ms. Sarah "Aretha" Childress, 52, of Tallahassee, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The service will be at 11 AM EST, Sat., Feb. 29 at New Mount Zion Moody Missionary Baptist Church in Crawfordville, with burial at Springhill Association Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Sierra Staley, and her grandson KJ, of Tallahassee; five sisters, Ora Childress, Mary Toomes (Roosevelt-deceased), and Sandra Henry (Raymond), all of Tallahassee, Deborah Perry (Zollie) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Michelle Childress of Miami; one brother, Joe Childress (Shaunta) of Midway; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucille Walker Childress; a sister Bernice Moore; and four brothers, George Childress Jr., Albert Earl Childress, Chester Childress, and Willie Childress.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020