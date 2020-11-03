1/1
Sarah Ellen Moody
Sarah Ellen Moody, 84, passed in peace on Sunday, November 1st, 2020. She was born October 4, 1936, in Quincy, Florida, the daughter of Lois and Cliff Barwick. Ellen was an independent woman. She raised three boys while working as a data system programmer at National Cash Register (NCR), and later retired from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection where she was a Public Land Acquisition Specialist. Ellen will be remembered as someone who looked after her family. Throughout her lifetime, she served as caretaker to her great aunt, mother, sister, brother and son. Ellen is survived by twin boys Scott Chaires of Tallahassee, his wife Amy and children Brittany and Hayden, and Todd Chaires of Tallahassee, his wife Georgia and children Francesca, Hayden, and Henry; and also by stepson Wayne Moody of LaGrange, Georgia, his fiancé Maria and children Robert, Ryan and Russ, and stepdaughter Shannon Marshall of Cummings, Georgia, her husband Jimmy and children Miranda and Jordan. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her son Michael Lambert, and her husband Wayne Moody. Funeral services will be conducted at a private family gathering. Ellen's final resting place will be with her husband, Wayne, at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Covenant Care Hospice at www.choosecovenant.org. Condolences and memories can be shared at https://everloved.com/life-of/ellen-moody/.




