|
|
Sarah Hamby
Panama City - Sarah McKeand (Nana) Hamby, age 84 of Panama City FL, passed away on Tuesday May 28th, 2019 in Tallahassee FL, at Big Bend Hospice. Nana passed away peacefully with Bob and Robert by her side holding her hand. She was born March 12th, 1935 in Montgomery AL. She is preceded to Heaven by her parents Peter and Mary McKeand of Birmingham AL, her husband John Hamby, her brothers Bobby McKeand of Birmingham AL and Jack McKeand of Birmingham AL.
She was a loving homemaker and raised 4 children of her own as well as the numerous other children that were always at her house. No matter when you showed up at her house, she made sure you were fed. Someone asked her one time how she knew how much food to fix and she said we just eat until it's gone. She was a member of 1st Baptist Church. Nana also enjoyed volunteering for the American Cancer Society.
Survivors include her four children, son John Hamby, wife Lisa, granddaughter Jennifer, great-grandson Davion, grandson John and future granddaughter-in-law Sarah (the future Sarah Hamby) of Tallahassee FL; son Bob Basham; son Russell Hamby, granddaughter Morganne of Tallahassee FL; son Robert Hamby, granddaughter Meika of Tallahassee FL; daughter Mary Ann Alligood, husband Anthony, granddaughter Emily, granddaughter Erin of Wilder TN; Sister Martha Jones of Panama City FL; nephews Steve McKeand, Terry Jones, Mark McKeand and niece Donna "Sissy" Hester, Kimpa Moffatt, Mary Margaret Strong, Ann Carothers. Her daughter-in-law Wendy Griner, of Tallahassee FL, who lovingly cared for her in her home the last three years of her life. This allowed the family to be able to visit her more frequently than when she was in Panama City FL and to bring her McAlister's potato soup, Taco Bell burritos, Applebee's French onion soup, Sonny's pulled pork sandwich, Chick-fil-la nuggets that she loved so much.
Special thanks to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for the care she was given over these last 3 years and to Big Bend Hospice for the loving care given there.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Independent Funeral Home, 201 E. Jefferson St, Quincy, FL 32351.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 26, 2019