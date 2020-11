Or Copy this URL to Share

Quincy - Sarah Peterson, 78, Quincy, passed away on 11/15/2020 of Quincy, FL. Visitation is Fri., 11/20 from 4p to 7p at the Funeral Home. Funeral service is Sat., 11/21 at the Enrichment Center in Tallahassee, FL at 1p. Crawford & Moultry Funeral Home of Chattahoochee, FL are in charge of arrangements.









