Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Hartsfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Scott Hartsfield


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Scott Hartsfield Obituary
Sarah Scott Hartsfield

Tallahassee - Sarah Scott Hartsfield passed away Friday, November 15th, at age 92 peacefully at home.

She was preceded in death by her husband J.C."Red" Hartsfield, her parents, two sisters Betty James and Carolyn Watt, and survived by her four children Brandon, Courtney, Diane and Richard (Sandy), eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Sarah was born in Bainbridge, GA and moved to Tallahassee as a young girl attending Leon H.S. She was a member of Jr. League and The Colonels Club. The family moved to Maitland in 1965 where she loved boating on the lakes and playing golf before moving back to Tallahassee in 1975. Beach vacations with her family were a life long love. She was a member of St. Johns Episcopal Church.

The funeral service will be held at Bevis Funeral Home on John Knox Rd at 2PM on Saturday November 23rd. The family will receive friends at 1PM at Bevis. A private graveside service for the family will follow.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh. 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -