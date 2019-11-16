|
|
Sarah Scott Hartsfield
Tallahassee - Sarah Scott Hartsfield passed away Friday, November 15th, at age 92 peacefully at home.
She was preceded in death by her husband J.C."Red" Hartsfield, her parents, two sisters Betty James and Carolyn Watt, and survived by her four children Brandon, Courtney, Diane and Richard (Sandy), eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Sarah was born in Bainbridge, GA and moved to Tallahassee as a young girl attending Leon H.S. She was a member of Jr. League and The Colonels Club. The family moved to Maitland in 1965 where she loved boating on the lakes and playing golf before moving back to Tallahassee in 1975. Beach vacations with her family were a life long love. She was a member of St. Johns Episcopal Church.
The funeral service will be held at Bevis Funeral Home on John Knox Rd at 2PM on Saturday November 23rd. The family will receive friends at 1PM at Bevis. A private graveside service for the family will follow.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh. 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019