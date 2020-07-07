1/1
Saundra Jean Roland Inge
1945 - 2020
Saundra Jean Roland Inge

Tallahassee, FL - Saundra Jean Roland Inge, 75, of Tallahassee, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was surrounded by family during her final days battling pancreatic cancer, under the care of Big Bend Hospice, Inc. Mrs. Inge was born in Mobile, Alabama to the late Clyde and Cassie Simms Roland. She was preceded in death by one brother, Clyde Roland and the love of her life, her husband Leonard L. Inge Sr. She was the oldest of seven children.

Mrs. Inge spent most of her career at Florida A&M University, serving as Directors of Financial Aid and Student Activities. She is a proud graduate of Mattie T. Blount High School in Prichard, AL and Tennessee State University, in Nashville. Saundra Inge loved music. She mastered the French Horn and was a vocal soprano. Mrs. Inge found much joy in singing with FAMU's Legacy Choir and with her sorority sisters, as a member of the Delta Kappa Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She was also a dedicated member of Gethsemane M.B. Church in Tallahassee, FL.

Mrs. Inge is survived by three daughters, Mica Inge Koli, Leoneda Inge-Barry and Cassaundra Inge Burks; one son, Leonard L. Inge, Jr.; three sisters, Eunice Jackson, Linda Hargrett and Barbara Johnson; two brothers, Charles Roland and Patrick Roland; seven grandchildren; seven special grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

There will not be a funeral service for Mrs. Inge. A musical celebration is being planned in her honor for March 2021.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
