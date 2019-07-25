|
|
Savannah Brown Tyler
Crawfordville, FL - Savannah Jean Brown Tyler, 74, finished her earthly course on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the First Assembly of God, Carrabelle, FL, with burial in Isle of Rest Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSSEE (850-942-1950). She served in telecommunications for over 35 years, becoming the first black female lineman; she worked for Southern Bell, Centel, Embarq and Sprint. Cherishing precious memories are her sons: Vincent (Stephanie) Vester, Freddie Blocker and Darrick (Laura) Tyler; daughter, Bridgette Tyler; 17 grand and 23 great-grandchildren; great-grands whom she raised, Shakiya Jones and Miracle Potter; brothers: George (Gail) Brown, Henry (Mona), Roosevelt (Bertha), Clarence, Robert, Saul (Ruth), George Andy, Phillip (Trish), Dennis Herbert (Karen), and Peter Brown Lowery and Henry Melton; sisters: Daisy (Marvin) White, Classie "Wanda" Benjamin, Cherry Rankin, Carol Chapman, Vivian (Craig) Bates and Vanessa (Bobby) Spears and countless other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 25, 2019