Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First Assembly of God
Carrabelle, FL
Crawfordville, FL - Savannah Jean Brown Tyler, 74, finished her earthly course on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the First Assembly of God, Carrabelle, FL, with burial in Isle of Rest Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSSEE (850-942-1950). She served in telecommunications for over 35 years, becoming the first black female lineman; she worked for Southern Bell, Centel, Embarq and Sprint. Cherishing precious memories are her sons: Vincent (Stephanie) Vester, Freddie Blocker and Darrick (Laura) Tyler; daughter, Bridgette Tyler; 17 grand and 23 great-grandchildren; great-grands whom she raised, Shakiya Jones and Miracle Potter; brothers: George (Gail) Brown, Henry (Mona), Roosevelt (Bertha), Clarence, Robert, Saul (Ruth), George Andy, Phillip (Trish), Dennis Herbert (Karen), and Peter Brown Lowery and Henry Melton; sisters: Daisy (Marvin) White, Classie "Wanda" Benjamin, Cherry Rankin, Carol Chapman, Vivian (Craig) Bates and Vanessa (Bobby) Spears and countless other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 25, 2019
