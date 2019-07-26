|
Savannah Tyler
Crawfordville, FL - Funeral services for Savannah J. Tyler will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday (tomorrow) at the Carrabelle Christian Center, 142 River Road, Carrabelle, FL 32322. Viewing-visitation is Friday (today) 4-5:30 p.m., with a Wake from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at New Hope International Outreach Ministries, 3426 Crawfordville Rd. Tallahassee. Burial will follow in Isle of Rest Cemetery, Crawfordville. Among her survivors is her son, Vincent (Stephanie) Bester. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 26, 2019