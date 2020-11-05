Sean Robert Shearman
Tallahassee - Sean Robert Shearman, age 23, passed away on October 31, 2020 in Tallahassee. He was born in Fort Myers, Florida to parents Robert and Susan Shearman. He was a Political Science student at Florida State University, following in his father's and older brother's footsteps to become an attorney. He was also a member of FSU's Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity.
Sean was passionate about health and fitness and he loved golfing, baseball, and fishing. Most of all, however, Sean loved people - especially his family and friends. He worked not only at the Golf Club at Summerbrooke but also at Holy Comforter Episcopal School, where he coached golf and baseball for their Middle School class.
Sean is survived by his loving parents, Robert and Susan Heard Shearman; siblings Kelsey Ann Shearman and Brendan James Shearman and his grandfather, William Heard. He was preceded in death by grandparents Shirley Heard, William Shearman, and Mary Shearman. He will be greatly missed by his family, his friends, those he worked with, and the students he coached. He had a smile that could light up the day and he never met a stranger. The world needs more Seans.
***Due to the tropical storm, Sean's remembrance ceremony has been rescheduled. It will be held at Hammond Stadium at CenturyLink Sports Complex (14100 6 Mile Cypress Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33912) on SATURDAY, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.***
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: www.valerieshouse.org
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
)