Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mortuary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John AME Church
Quincy, FL
Falls Church, VA - Mrs. Selda Louise Davis, 91 years of age, a native of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Falls Church, Virginia.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one daughter, Desiree D. Thomas, Marstons Mills, MA; 1 grandson, Jame'o Davis, Quincy, FL; 2 granddaughters, Lauren Thomas, Tallahassee, FL & Taryn Thomas, Barnstadle, MA and 9 great-grands.

Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4-6 PM, at the Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. John AME Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, Florida. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the services for the Davis family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 9, 2019
