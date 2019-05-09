|
Selda Louise Davis
Falls Church, VA - Mrs. Selda Louise Davis, 91 years of age, a native of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Falls Church, Virginia.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one daughter, Desiree D. Thomas, Marstons Mills, MA; 1 grandson, Jame'o Davis, Quincy, FL; 2 granddaughters, Lauren Thomas, Tallahassee, FL & Taryn Thomas, Barnstadle, MA and 9 great-grands.
Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4-6 PM, at the Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. John AME Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, Florida. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the services for the Davis family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 9, 2019