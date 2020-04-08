|
Sen-Yoni Faustin Musingo, Ph.D., 74, went to be with his Lord on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in the city of Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), but lived in Tallahassee, Florida since the fall of 1975.
Dr. Musingo completed his primary education at Saint Andre Elementary School and his secondary education at Saint Jean-Bosco Institute, both in Goma. After his undergraduate studies in Psychology at Lovanium University and the National University of Zaire, he was awarded a Ford Foundation grant to support advanced studies in the United States. He enrolled at Florida State University where he earned a Master's degree in Systems Analysis, Policy and Planning, and a Ph. D. in Educational Administration and Supervision.
Dr. Musingo had a long career that began at Saint Sauveur Collège high school in Goma where he taught mathematics and biology. After graduating from college, he received a double appointment at his alma mater as a Teaching Assistant and Senior Researcher. He taught Psychology and Statistics and his areas of research were the evaluation of training programs, manpower planning and factors affecting worker productivity.
During his studies at Florida State University, Dr. Musingo served as a graduate assistant under the supervision of the late Dr. F.W. Banghart, then Director of the Center for Educational Systems Analysis, Policy and Planning. After earning his Ph.D., Sen-Yoni Musingo served in various positions at the Florida Department of Children and Families (FDCF) until his retirement in 2012. These included Planner and Evaluator, Senior Human Services Program Specialist, Systems Project Analyst, Program Administrator, and Database Administrator. In that span he received four Davis and two Exemplary Service awards. Though retired, he did not hesitate when the FDCF called him back to help the Substance Abuse and Mental Health program, for he knew he was needed; he was reemployed in 2015 as Operations Management Consultant Manager until July 2019.
Dr. Musingo was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He enjoyed watching college football, particularly, FSU Seminole Football, NFL and all sports. He also enjoyed walking, reading, more importantly, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and entertaining family and friends. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 42 years, Mitwe N. Musingo, Ph.D.; their two children, Elie Musingo and Carine Musingo; two sisters; a large extended family that includes over one hundred nephews, nieces, cousins, children of friends that he and his wife helped raise, after their parents were killed during wars that ravaged Eastern DRC and Rwanda as a result of the genocide against the Tutsi. He was a father figure to all of them and many others during his many years in the USA. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and three brothers.
In keeping with his wishes, the family plans a private burial which will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at MeadowWood Memorial Park, Tallahassee, Florida and a memorial service soon after the coronavirus crisis is resolved. In lieu of Flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Saint John Paul II Catholic High School, Mayo Clinic of Jacksonville and Big Bend Hospice.
