Sergio Ginaldi, MD
Tallahassee - On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Sergio Ginaldi—loving husband, father of three, Nonno to six, dedicated physician, and friend to many—passed away at the age of 73. Sergio was born on August 13, 1947 in Terni, Italy, the only child of Giuseppe and Maria (Giulivi) Ginaldi. He graduated from the Universita degli Studi di Perugia in Perugia, Italy with a doctorate in medicine and surgery in 1972, and completed his residency with the University of Siena in Siena, Italy in 1975 before returning to his hometown of Terni, and opening a private family practice of his own. In 1978 he relocated to the United States and completed his fellowship at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, St. Luke's Episcopal Hospital, Texas Heart Institute, and Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas before accepting an offer to join Radiology Associates of Tallahassee in 1981, and ultimately making Tallahassee his home where he practiced medicine for nearly 40 years, helping countless people in the community with love and humor for which he was recently recognized with by becoming the recipient of the 2020 I.B. Harrison, M.D. Humanitarian Award. To know Sergio was to know the real 'Most Interesting Man in the World.' A robust character with many passions: family, medicine, travel, good food, art, photography, the female form, cracking jokes, and getting the absolute most out of life in everything he did. Sergio was preceded in death by his father, Giuseppe; his mother, Maria; and his son Marco Joseph Ginaldi. He is survived by his wife Robin, his son Joel Ginaldi (Kathryn) of Macon, GA, his daughter Gia Habetz (Hunter) of Silsbee, Texas, his stepdaughter Jalyn Mills of Tallahassee, Florida, and his six wonderful grandchildren: Jack, Giorgia, Gianluca, Colt, Emmett, and Indy. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Thomasville Road at 11 o'clock AM with reception to follow. Donations can be made to Capital Medical Society and Big Bend Hospice. Memorial gifts may be made to Capital Medical Society Foundation to its area of greatest need. Please mail to: CMS Foundation 1204 Miccosukee Rd. Tallahassee, FL 32308. Memorial gifts for Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the Ginaldi family with their arrangements.