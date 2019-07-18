|
Seth Gaines
Tallahassee - Seth Gaines, 93, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Bethel A,M.E. Church with burial at Greenwood Cemetery.
Survivors include his loving wife, Gertrude Gaines; three sons, Rev. Lloyd Jackson, Arthur Scott and Eric Hatcher; one daughter, Anita Anderson; one brother, Roland Gaines (Irene); sister, Kay Gaines; son-in-law, Melvin Caswell; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 18, 2019