Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Seth Gaines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seth Gaines


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Seth Gaines Obituary
Seth Gaines

Tallahassee - Seth Gaines, 93, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Bethel A,M.E. Church with burial at Greenwood Cemetery.

Survivors include his loving wife, Gertrude Gaines; three sons, Rev. Lloyd Jackson, Arthur Scott and Eric Hatcher; one daughter, Anita Anderson; one brother, Roland Gaines (Irene); sister, Kay Gaines; son-in-law, Melvin Caswell; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now