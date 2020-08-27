Seth James Nettles
Tallahassee - Seth J. Nettles, 19, was called home by our Lord on August 23, 2020 due to a tragic auto accident. Why the Lord chose to call Seth home at such a tender age we will never understand, but we must be continually secure in the knowledge that we were blessed to have had Seth in our lives for his short 19 years.
Seth, our "Gentle Giant" loved sports and was passionate about the Florida Gators- (a tough situation for a household that bleeds Garnet and Gold). He dearly loved the Philadelphia Eagles and you could often see him in his Eagles jersey, his favorite!
He worked for Publix from the time he was 15 years old and loved his job. He often spoke in glowing terms of the friendships he had with his fellow employees, and how much he enjoyed the customers he served.
We can never adequately thank our friends and family and the employees of the Park Avenue Publix for the outreach of love and support during this most difficult time. Of special note is our deep respect and appreciation for his uncle and aunt Bon and Danielle Clarke, and his cousins-Vanessa,Cameron and Colton. Their help and genuine love of Seth were highly valued. Seth enjoyed his time spent with this loving family and enjoyed many hours with them.
With deep appreciation we must thank Robert Kohler for the sincere friendship and mentoring he provided over much of Seth's short life. Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral home deserves high praise for the compassion and professionalism she provided at this difficult time. Many thanks to the Tallahassee Police Department for the compassion shown by them on that horrible day when they delivered the tragic news on the loss of our beloved Seth.
Seth is survived by his two brothers, Sean and Sawyer Nettles, his adoptive Grandmother, Trish Sowell and her husband, Dan Evans and his father, Michael Nettles. Seth was preceded in death by his mother, Denise Nettles
He is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Bob and Latrelle Nettles and his maternal grandparents, James and Carol Pafford.
We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Chase Bean, the young man who left us in the same tragic accident.
The family will receive friends from 2:00PM until 3:00PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road (www.bevisfh.com
or 850-385-2193). The service will immediately follow with Pastor David Clark of Faith Baptist Church officiating.