Severia W. FranklinTallahassee - Severia W. Franklin, 71 of Tallahassee passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.A private funeral service will be 11 AM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Tabernacle M.B. Church with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery in Quincy, FL. She was a faithful member of Tabernacle M.B. Church where she served as president of the Missionary Society and served on the Deaconess Board.She is survived by her devoted husband, John W. Franklin; three sons, Michael Henderson, Kenny Williams, and Fredrick Franklin; two daughters, Sherese Butler (Eugene) and Felicia Bryant; two brothers, Seste Wilson, Jr. (Hattie) and Henry Van Wilson; four sisters, Geraldine Wilson Evans, Annette Pompey, Michelle Bradwell Voce (Clyde) and Lavetra Bradwell Wilson; three grandchildren, Airrelle Gonzalez Wakefield (Stanley), Michael Peterson and Kenny Williams Jr.; a host of other relatives and friends.