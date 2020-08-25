1/1
Severia W. Franklin
Severia W. Franklin

Tallahassee - Severia W. Franklin, 71 of Tallahassee passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020.

A private funeral service will be 11 AM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Tabernacle M.B. Church with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery in Quincy, FL. She was a faithful member of Tabernacle M.B. Church where she served as president of the Missionary Society and served on the Deaconess Board.

She is survived by her devoted husband, John W. Franklin; three sons, Michael Henderson, Kenny Williams, and Fredrick Franklin; two daughters, Sherese Butler (Eugene) and Felicia Bryant; two brothers, Seste Wilson, Jr. (Hattie) and Henry Van Wilson; four sisters, Geraldine Wilson Evans, Annette Pompey, Michelle Bradwell Voce (Clyde) and Lavetra Bradwell Wilson; three grandchildren, Airrelle Gonzalez Wakefield (Stanley), Michael Peterson and Kenny Williams Jr.; a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tabernacle M.B. Church
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
August 26, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ellen Donald-Harris
August 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gayla & James Sanders
