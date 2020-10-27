Seymore Kyler
Monticello, FL - Seymore "Sheek" Kyller, 64, of Monticello passed on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon Saturday in Springfield Cemetery, Lloyd. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. Seymore's love and memory will be cherished forever by his devoted son, Jamell (Keisha) Kyler and their children, Jamell Jr. and Kamden Kyler; brothers, Cain (Eva), Johnny B. and Jeff Kyler and Willie Speed; sisters: Ailene, Shirley, Henrietta and Josephine Kyler and Emma Kyler (James) Bradley; and numerous other relatives and countless friends.