|
|
Sgt.Eddie D. Gray
Tallahassee - Sergeant Eddie David Gray, 72, transitioned Sat. Dec. 7 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 2:30pm Sun. Dec. 22 at Faith Christian Family Center with burial 11am Mon. Dec. 23 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6pm Sat. Dec. 22. He leaves to mourn his loving wife of 50 years Elder Barbara Tucker Gray; his devoted daughter: Debbie Eddie Gray Jr.; his devoted son: Elizah Gray (Josemane); his devoted grandson: Emmanuel Gray, devoted special son: Arnold Williams; devoted sister-in-law: Susie Mae Smith (Ulice); devoted nephew: Elder James E. Huggins (Pamela); siblings: Roy Gray Jr., Elizabeth Autman, Tyree Gray, Tan Gray, Betty Gray; dedicated friend: Wayne Singleton; and a host of other relatives & friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson,Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Gray family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019