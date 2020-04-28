|
Shannon Lois Webb
Rabun Gap - Shannon Lois Webb, 52 (10/23/67 - 4/25/20) of Rabun Gap, GA, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020, at home with her family lovingly by her side after an amazingly brave and courageous battle with illness.
Shannon was born in Tallahassee, Florida and has lived in Rabun Gap, GA for the last 15 years where she thrived among this beautiful community who so warmly embraced her passions of music, photography, arts, love of animals, and the peacefulness of enjoying the outdoors. Along Shannon's life journey and travels, she had the opportunity to live in a Charleston, SC, Woodstock, GA, Nashville, TN and Ashville, NC where she enjoyed the music and arts communities cultivating strong and powerful friendships.
Shannon was an amazing and special individual who possessed a loving, generous and sweet spirit that so easily complimented her gentle soul. She had an uncanny gift of intelligence and insight that was fueled by her active mind and creative soul that naturally supported her sense of adventure. She had the gift of intuition and sage wisdom that she freely shared with others and often transposed those thoughts into a beautiful poem or song. She believed strongly in the gift of kindness and compassion and was always willing to offer love, support and assistance to help you in both the good and challenging times.
Her love of travel created many great adventures and memories that produced friendships that lasted throughout her life. Shannon was fearless in her willingness to explore and expose her heart and mind to new experiences that expanded her overall knowledge of life and the fulfillment of her dreams. Her zest for life gifted her a generous laughter that could be fun, mischievous, infectious and always warmed your soul and brought a smile to your heart.
Shannon was at peace in her soul and secure in her faith and with her relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a very spiritual person and explored and enjoyed all aspects of fulfilling peace and tranquility in the balance of her life.
Shannon was preceded in Death by her brother Chip, Grandparents, and many beloved Aunts and Uncles.
Shannon is survived by her Parents, Helen Score Webb and Vernon Carroll Webb; Sisters, Kelley (Rabun Gap, GA), Susan (Tallahassee, FL), Niece (Elizabeth Verrier), Aunts (Ann Score Salmon and Nancy Score), and several Cousins.
The family wishes to thank each and every one for all the prayers, visits and well wishes, at this difficult time. We would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation for all the amazing staff at Amedisys Hospice Care for the kind and gentle care they provided Shannon and especially, her wonderful sweet nurse, Autumn, for guiding her so lovingly through this journey.
A celebration of life will be held for Shannon at the Parker Ranch in Clayton, GA at a later date.
Kindness, Care and Giving were such vital components of the core of Shannon and as such, the family would ask that if inclined, please make a donation to a support service organization of your choosing on behalf of Shannon.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020