Shantil M. Johnson

Shantil M. Johnson Obituary
Shantil M. Johnson

Tallahassee, FL - Shantil Monique Johnson, 43, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Trinity M.B. Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Shantil was a 1995 Leon High graduate, devoted in-home childcare provider and member of Jacob Chapel Baptist Church. Her love will be cherished forever by: one she raised as her own, Jerry Snead; father, Horace Johnson; brothers: James and Tommy Jackson, Thomas (Lynette), Kim and Daniel (Kay) Burt and Arthur Ford; sisters: Joyce Ann Jackson and Catherine (Marcus) Hunter; sisters-in-law: Cynthia Jackson and Rosa Pleas Flowers; special nieces: Jordyn and Tiana Snead; special friend, Erica McGee; and countless other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
