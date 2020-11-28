Shaoquing (Sunny) Li, PhDTallahassee - Dr. Shaoqing (Sunny) Li, a loving mother, dedicated wife, accomplished professional, and devoted Christian, passed away on November 25, 2020 after a long illness. Sunny was born to her father, Fangzhi Li and her mother, Jinping Ye on November 15, 1970 in Hubei, China.Sunny received a bachelor's degree in 1992 and a master's degree in 1995 in Educational Technology from Beijing Normal University, and a master's degree in Computer Science in 2000 and a PhD in Instructional Systems Technology in 2001 from Indiana University (IU) Bloomington.Sunny started her professional career as a Senior Information Developer at Lucent Technologies in New Jersey in 2000, after working in different capacities at IU, Motorola, and Educational Testing Service (ETS). She switched her career path to become an institutional researcher at Florida A&M University (FAMU) when her family moved to Tallahassee in 2004. Sunny also served as an adjunct faculty in the Higher Education program at Florida State University (FSU). She retired in 2018 as the Assistant Director of the Office of Institutional Research at FAMU.Sunny is survived by her two sons, Alex and Aaron, and her husband, Dr. Shouping Hu, the Louis W. & Elizabeth N. Bender Endowed Professor and Director of the Center for Postsecondary Success in the College of Education at FSU.One of the many favorite Bible verses of Sunny's was Psalm 23:6, "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever."A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2:30pm ET at Tallahassee Chinese Christian Church (TCCC), 8801 Centerville Road, Tallahassee, FL 32309. Viewing time will be 2:00pm-2:30pm ET the same day at TCCC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TCCC.