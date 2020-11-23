1/1
Sharon E. Andrews
Sharon E. Andrews

Tallahassee, FL - Sharon Elizabeth Andrews, 65, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. FRIDAY in the Old West Enrichment Center. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Born in Tampa, Ms. Andrews had been a cook for the Christian Life Center at First Baptist Church in Tallahassee. She was a member of St. Rosa P.B. Church. Cherishing her love and legacy are her daughter, Alfreda (Alfred) Thompson; granddaughters, Jay'Shree R. and Janylee R. Harris; brothers: Joseph (Carrie) Edwards and Willie Marvin Leggett; sisters: Cornelius and Florida Parrish; Georgette Daniels, Bonnie (Michael) McDavid, Debra Jean and Geneva Leggett and Elizabeth Whitehead; and a host of other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
NOV
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Old West Enrichment Center.
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
