Sharon E. AndrewsTallahassee, FL - Sharon Elizabeth Andrews, 65, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. FRIDAY in the Old West Enrichment Center. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). COVID-19 restrictions will be observed. Born in Tampa, Ms. Andrews had been a cook for the Christian Life Center at First Baptist Church in Tallahassee. She was a member of St. Rosa P.B. Church. Cherishing her love and legacy are her daughter, Alfreda (Alfred) Thompson; granddaughters, Jay'Shree R. and Janylee R. Harris; brothers: Joseph (Carrie) Edwards and Willie Marvin Leggett; sisters: Cornelius and Florida Parrish; Georgette Daniels, Bonnie (Michael) McDavid, Debra Jean and Geneva Leggett and Elizabeth Whitehead; and a host of other relatives and friends.