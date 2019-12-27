Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Story
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Lopez Story


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Lopez Story Obituary
Sharon Lopez Story

Tallahassee - Sharon Elizabeth Lopez Story, went to her heavenly home on December 16, 2019. She was born in Tampa, FL to Albert and Shella Lopez, her family moved to Quincy, FL where she grew up and graduated from Quincy High School in 1961. She married Dennis O. Story in 1963. They had two daughters, Jennifer Denise Harrison (David) and Suzanne Elizabeth Story. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis. Survivors include her two daughters; her grandsons Connor and Andrew Harrison; sister Sara Lopez; her nieces Katrinka Brewer, Toni VanAtta, Terrell Ann Wilson and nephew Joel Clark. Sharon made many friends though out her life, particularly Pastor Lamar Creel and his wife Catty. Her faith in Christ was strong and he sustained her though out the challenges in life. She will be greatly missed. Private family services were held. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -