Sharon Lopez Story
Tallahassee - Sharon Elizabeth Lopez Story, went to her heavenly home on December 16, 2019. She was born in Tampa, FL to Albert and Shella Lopez, her family moved to Quincy, FL where she grew up and graduated from Quincy High School in 1961. She married Dennis O. Story in 1963. They had two daughters, Jennifer Denise Harrison (David) and Suzanne Elizabeth Story. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis. Survivors include her two daughters; her grandsons Connor and Andrew Harrison; sister Sara Lopez; her nieces Katrinka Brewer, Toni VanAtta, Terrell Ann Wilson and nephew Joel Clark. Sharon made many friends though out her life, particularly Pastor Lamar Creel and his wife Catty. Her faith in Christ was strong and he sustained her though out the challenges in life. She will be greatly missed. Private family services were held. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019