Dr. Sharon Louise Desvousges Hartman
Tallahassee - On Friday, January 3, 2020, Dr. Sharon Louise Desvousges Hartman died peacefully at home at the age of 72.
Sharon was born in 1947 in St. Augustine to George Louis and Wilma Gibson Desvousges. When Sharon was in second grade, they moved to New Smyrna Beach, where she made lifelong friends, fished with her dad, and loved the beach. She graduated from New Smyrna Beach Senior High School in 1965.
Sharon attended the University of Florida, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Education in 1969. It was there she met the love of her life, Mike, with whom she celebrated their 50th anniversary last June. After Mike's brief stint in the army, they lived in Gainesville, where she taught second- and fourth-grade at Idylwild Elementary School.
In 1972, Sharon and Mike settled in Tallahassee, where they raised their daughter, Patricia. Sharon taught in the gifted programs at Sealey Elementary School and Killearn Lakes Elementary, as well as college students at Thomas College and Florida State University. She was very proud of her students, many of whom remained in touch throughout her life, even dating back to her Gainesville days.
While raising a toddler and completing her doctorate in Reading and Language Arts at Florida State University, Sharon was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 31. Her initial prognosis dire, she prayed to live until Patricia turned twelve. When she reached that benchmark, she decided it was time to renegotiate that agreement and went on to become a 42-year survivor. She was a leader in the 's Reach to Recovery Program, providing critical support to newly diagnosed patients from a survivor's perspective. The Reach to Recovery Team was heavily involved in the (MSABC). Along with her fellow team members, Sharon coordinated MSABC fundraising events, regularly contended for top fundraising team, and provided inspiration for patients and family members at their survivors' tent.
Sharon had a profound love of children's literature, a passion she shared with readers of all ages. She worked with the Leon County Public Library and Literacy Council to bring nationally recognized children's authors to Tallahassee. She served on the State Library Council for the state of Florida, as a board member of the Florida Reading Association and the Friends of the State Library & Archives of Florida, and as a selector for the Sunshine State Young Readers Award (SSYRA) Program. In her "spare time," she started a company, Bookfinders for Children, to bring quality books to book fairs at schools around the county and to order the books for Little Folks Store. When her mother moved to Heritage Oaks Senior Living, she also launched the Bookworm Book Club at Heritage Oaks.
Sharon's community involvement was not limited to cancer outreach and literacy. In 1984 she was named Volunteer of the Year by the Volunteer Center of Leon County and in 1986, Woman of the Year by the Tallahassee Junior Woman's Club. Her efforts with the Tallahassee Junior Museum Board of Trustees were especially notable. She and Mike served a term as Market Days Chairpersons and ten years as building coordinators. In addition, she coordinated the Swamp Stomp and numerous other fundraisers to keep museum operations running smoothly. She also remained active in her Kappa Delta Sorority and was inducted into the Order of the Pearl in 2003.
Sharon understood that each day was a gift to be treasured. She had varied interests and hobbies and an amazing, diverse group of friends. Some will remember her as an avid Gator fan, others as an inspirational educator, a saltwater fishing aficionado, a crazy book woman, a mean mahjong player, an expert traveler with a special love of France and Italy, or one of the Nasty Women. However, all who knew her will remember her positive attitude, thoughtfulness, tenacity, and chocolate cake. To all who will miss her, "catch this hug!"
Survivors include her husband, Mike Hartman of Tallahassee; daughter, Patricia Hartman of Auburn, Alabama; brothers- and sisters-in-law Frank and Pat Hartman of Indianapolis and Bill and Peggy Hartman of State College, Pennsylvania; nieces Michele Desvousges Mathis of Panama City Beach, and Kate Hartman of Alexandria, Virginia; nephews Dan Desvousges of Gainesville, and Michael Hartman of Valdosta, Georgia; and a host of cousins and a family of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Edwin Gibson Desvousges; and her nephew, Tod Greenfield Hartman.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at 3:00 on Friday, January 10 in the Carriage House at Goodwood Museum & Gardens, 1600 Miccosukee Road. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Sharon's name to the Tallahassee Museum, 3945 Museum Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32310 or Second Harvest of the Big Bend, 4446 Entrepot Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32310.
The family would like to give special thanks to her friend and caretaker, Susan Bailey; her therapists at TMH, Amber, Helene, and Rachel; and her wonderful network of friends who brought food to the house this past year.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020