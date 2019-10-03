|
Sharon Watkins
Monticello, FL - Sharon Alacia Watkins, 54, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at New Bethel AME Church, with burial in Ashville Community Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Greater Fellowship M.B. Church. A member of New Bethel, Sharon was a 1984 graduate of Jefferson County High and earned her nursing certification from Ft. Lauderdale College. Survivors include her son, Jaquan Jenkins; mother, Mrs. Mary Doris Ghee Watkins; siblings: Yolanda Watkins, Horatio "Ray" (Babre), Reginald, Ferrell, Greg (Kelia), Kevin (Michelle) and Ricco (Jarma) Watkins; longtime friend, William Crumity and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019