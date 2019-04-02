|
|
Shawnee Renee Stuckey
Tallahassee - Shawnee Renee Stuckey, 46, of Tallahassee, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
A daughter of the late John Wesley Stuckey, Jr., and Gloria Cooksey Stuckey, who survives, she was born in Tallahassee on November 14, 1972. She was a graduate of Gretchen Everhart School and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her siblings, John Wesley "Wes" Stuckey III (wife, Brittany), Katherine "Katie" Elizabeth Law (husband, Clayton), Jason Nathaniel "Nate" Stuckey and Christopher "Chris" Benjamin Stuckey (wife, Sarah); eleven nieces and nephews; aunts, Mary Faith Wisner (husband, William A. "Bill") and Ester Cooksey; as well as many cousins, other extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
The funeral is 12:00 PM, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 312 Stadium Drive, with interment following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM, at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019