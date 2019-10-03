|
Shelia D. McBride
Tallahassee - Shelia Denise Westberry McBride, 51, transitioned Sun. Sept. 29 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Oct. 5 at Faith Chapel Pentecostal Church with burial at Tallahassee Memory Garden. Shelia will lie in state (1) hour prior to service on Saturday ONLY!!!. She leaves to cherish her fond memories a devoted husband of 21 years, Deacon Herman McBride. Their children, Shamya and Dominick McBride. Her "Love"- Mother Louise Westberry and only sister, Elder Tawana W. Morris (Angelo). Her "Four Angels" - Jonique M. Thorpe (Steven), Niykeal Westberry, Jourdan M. McMillan (Zecharias) and Kiana W. Shelly (Kodi). Three "greats"- Niyana Westberry-Cook, Tyson and Kobe Thorpe. In-Laws - Lois McBride, Liz McBride, Briana Fleming, Troy McBride (Tawanda), Yolando Westberry and Dashawn Haddock. Two God-children Porscha Williams and Shantoria Dixon and one God-brother Devondrick Jones. A special big sister, Sallie Smith and baby brother - Elder Corey Young. In addition, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson,Sr. LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Westberry-McBride Family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019