Shelia Renee Gillespie-Moore
Tallahassee - Shelia Renee Gillespie-Moore, 47, of Tallahassee, Florida transitioned on June 10, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM (EST) Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 319 Holt Lane, Quincy, Florida, with burial at Southside Cemetery, Tallahassee, Florida. Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
Shelia attended Amos P. Godby High School and graduated in the Class of 1990. She recently graduated from Tallahassee Community College. She was a Christian.
Shelia will be missed by her husband: Bobby Moore; life companion: Wilson Thompson, III; son: Wilson Williams Thompson: Stepfather: Johnnie Coburn, Sr.; sisters: Shaneka Dixon (Rico), Kendra Coburn, Nandi Bellamy, and Rosalind Gillespie; brothers: James Ransom, Johnnie Coburn, Jr. (Shari), and Daniel Gillespie, Jr.; aunt: Louise Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents: Daniel Gillespie and Katie Coburn.
Services Entrusted to:
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700
www.reedhallmortuary.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019