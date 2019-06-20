Services
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
116 W Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
(850) 627-5700
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp
116 W Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church
319 Holt Lane
Quincy, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelia Gillespie-Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelia Renee Gillespie-Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shelia Renee Gillespie-Moore Obituary
Shelia Renee Gillespie-Moore

Tallahassee - Shelia Renee Gillespie-Moore, 47, of Tallahassee, Florida transitioned on June 10, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM (EST) Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 319 Holt Lane, Quincy, Florida, with burial at Southside Cemetery, Tallahassee, Florida. Visitation will be Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary.

Shelia attended Amos P. Godby High School and graduated in the Class of 1990. She recently graduated from Tallahassee Community College. She was a Christian.

Shelia will be missed by her husband: Bobby Moore; life companion: Wilson Thompson, III; son: Wilson Williams Thompson: Stepfather: Johnnie Coburn, Sr.; sisters: Shaneka Dixon (Rico), Kendra Coburn, Nandi Bellamy, and Rosalind Gillespie; brothers: James Ransom, Johnnie Coburn, Jr. (Shari), and Daniel Gillespie, Jr.; aunt: Louise Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents: Daniel Gillespie and Katie Coburn.

Services Entrusted to:

Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700

www.reedhallmortuary.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now