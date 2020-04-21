|
|
Shenita M. Duhart
Tallahassee, FL - Shenita Montelle Duhart, 35, of Tallahassee passed on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Graveside services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday in Concord Cemetery, Miccosukee. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Shenita was a star track athlete at Godby High School and a bus assistant for Leon County Schools. She is survived by her sons: Brandon Duhart (13 years old) and Christopher Williams (3 years old); father Lucious Duhart; sister Tawanna Duhart and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Shenita's mother, Angelotta Pate Duhart preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020