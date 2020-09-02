Sheron Howell Stephens



Sheron Howell Stephens entered into Heavenly rest on August 28, 2020.



A renowned musician and singer in the North Florida area she enjoyed singing for the Lord. She worked for the State of Florida as an accountant for the Department of Financial Service retiring a few years ago. She was preceded in death by her parents: Reverend Samuel and Corine Howell and a son, Carlos Stephens. Her Legacy will remain in the hearts of a son: Samuel D. Ross; three sisters: Bettye Staten (Carl), Sandra Clayton (George), Ranita Howell, a god-sister Miner Brookins, a sister in Christ: Elaine Hackley and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.



Public Viewing will be held Thursday, September 3, from 4-6 pm @ Union Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 9701 Wadesboro Road, Tallahassee, FL. The Celebration of Life service will be Friday, September 4, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m. at the Old West Florida Primitive Baptist Enrichment Center in Tallahassee, Florida with Interment in Memory Gardens.



Final Rights entrusted to Trinity Funeral Home Eric A. Brown LFD.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store