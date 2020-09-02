1/1
Sheron Howell Stephens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sheron Howell Stephens

Sheron Howell Stephens entered into Heavenly rest on August 28, 2020.

A renowned musician and singer in the North Florida area she enjoyed singing for the Lord. She worked for the State of Florida as an accountant for the Department of Financial Service retiring a few years ago. She was preceded in death by her parents: Reverend Samuel and Corine Howell and a son, Carlos Stephens. Her Legacy will remain in the hearts of a son: Samuel D. Ross; three sisters: Bettye Staten (Carl), Sandra Clayton (George), Ranita Howell, a god-sister Miner Brookins, a sister in Christ: Elaine Hackley and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Public Viewing will be held Thursday, September 3, from 4-6 pm @ Union Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 9701 Wadesboro Road, Tallahassee, FL. The Celebration of Life service will be Friday, September 4, 2020 @ 11:00 a.m. at the Old West Florida Primitive Baptist Enrichment Center in Tallahassee, Florida with Interment in Memory Gardens.

Final Rights entrusted to Trinity Funeral Home Eric A. Brown LFD.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved