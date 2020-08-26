1/1
Sherri P. Houston
Sherri P. Houston

Tallahassee - Sherri Pryor Houston, 37, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Friday, August 21, 2020. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Sherri was a graduate of Lively Vocational Technical School. She was a licensure agent with the Florida Department of Health dealing with dental hygienists. She enjoyed shopping and keeping her nails in superb condition. Mourning her passing are her husband, Brandon Houston; sons: Kha'mari Burnley, Josiah Houston and Kenyotte Shaw; daughters: Brashel Houston and Cimya Houston; parents, Jeanette Bryant and Johnny Pryor; and numerous other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

