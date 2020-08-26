Sherri P. HoustonTallahassee - Sherri Pryor Houston, 37, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Friday, August 21, 2020. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday 4-6 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Sherri was a graduate of Lively Vocational Technical School. She was a licensure agent with the Florida Department of Health dealing with dental hygienists. She enjoyed shopping and keeping her nails in superb condition. Mourning her passing are her husband, Brandon Houston; sons: Kha'mari Burnley, Josiah Houston and Kenyotte Shaw; daughters: Brashel Houston and Cimya Houston; parents, Jeanette Bryant and Johnny Pryor; and numerous other relatives and friends.