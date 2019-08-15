|
|
Sherrill Stewart Jones
Ormond Beach - On the 28th day of July, 2019, Sherrill Stewart Jones, of Ormond Beach, Florida died at the age of 73. Born in Daytona Beach, FL to Raymond (Red) and Mary Stewart, Sherrill and her family grew up living in many parts of the world, Japan, Maine, Vermont, Illinois, England, Virginia, Louisiana and Florida as her Dad was Lt. Col. Raymond R. Stewart (USAF-Ret). Sherrill graduated from Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach followed by Daytona Beach Junior College in 1967. She chose her working career within state government, and made Tallahassee, FL her hometown for the next 40 years. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends, golf, billiards, cooking, gardening, horseback riding, sailing, all genres of music and up for dancing anytime, loved reading, her forever dog Sydney and the ocean. Sherrill returned to the area in early 2013 to be near family.
She was predeceased in 2012 by her husband, Major E. Michael Jones (USAF-Ret); survived by beloved sister Linda; only daughter Alexis; two grandchildren, Joshua and Shelby; nephew Brian (family).
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 17, 2019 at Halifax Plantation Golf Club. There will be a private burial service for her family at a later date.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019