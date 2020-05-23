|
Sherry Harrell
Tallahassee - Harrell, Sherry M. "Nana", 65, of Tallahassee, FL, passed away on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020. She will be missed by her loving family and friends.
She was born in Donalsonville, GA on December 3rd, 1954. Sherry graduated from Rickards High School. She met and married Jonas W. Harrell Jr. Together they raised two daughters: Angela and Kimberly. During her working years Sherry was employed by the Florida Department of Revenue as a Revenue Specialist II. She will be remembered for her southern cooking, her love of flowers, and being a devoted loving wife to her husband of 47 years, mother and grandmother who will always be known to her family as their Nana.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Jonas W. Harrell Jr., their daughter; Angela M. Wolfe (Larry) and Kimberly A. Bernath, grandchildren; Taylor A. Marshall, Alyssa L. Bernath, and Dylan K. Bernath, and her sister, Linda K. Smith (Jack).
A celebration of Sherry's life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Seminole Baptist Church, 3330 Mission Rd., Tallahassee, FL 32303.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 23 to May 24, 2020