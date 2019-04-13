|
Sherry Illaena Reisinger
Melbourne - Sherry Illaena Reisinger, born May 13, 1945, of Melbourne FL, passed away in her home on March 23, 2019. Sherry was born in Miami, but spent time across Florida, as well as Stone Mountain, GA and Portland, OR. She married John Chris Reisinger at age 18, but divorced in 1970, leaving her a single mother at age 25. Sherry received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Art from Florida State University. She worked all her life as a seamstress and artist, owning an alterations shop in Tallahassee for a number of years, and providing costuming for the FSU dance department. Sherry even provided costume design services for the indie film Something Wild, shot in Tallahassee in 1986. She was also a lifelong animal lover, and cared deeply about the environment and civil rights. According to her wishes, Sherry was cremated, and her ashes scattered at sea, in the forest, and on her father's grave in Stone Mountain, GA. Sherry is survived by her three daughters: Illaena, Christine, and Sabrina, and three grandchildren Rob, Illaena Kaye, and Dylan.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 13, 2019