Sheryl Booker Roberts

Sheryl Booker Roberts Obituary
Sheryl Booker Roberts

Tallahassee, FL - Sheryl Booker Roberts, 71, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, January 17, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Wednesday at Trinity M.B. Church, with burial at 2:00 p.m. in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A native of Little Rock, AR, Mrs. Roberts had lived in St. Louis, MO for many years, working as a mental health advocate. She received her undergraduate degree from Lynnwood University and her Master's from Webster University. Her passion was the pursuit of academics and her moral compass was to follow her spiritual path. Survivors include her husband, Isaac Roberts II; sons, Shannon Booker, Terry, Omar (Alesia), Tracey and Tony Evans and Roderick Brooks; daughters, Karen Macklin and Kayla Britt; Malik Ali, William Jr. and Carlos (Nikki) Booker; sisters, Lavern Lowe, Dannette (James)Lawson and Marcia (Wayne) Taylor; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -