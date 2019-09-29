|
|
Shirley Brown
Tallahassee - Shirley Louise Brown, 86, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Funeral service will be Thursday, October 3, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St. Phillip A.M.E. Church with burial at St. Phillip Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Gloria Williams, Pamela Davis, Armetta Brown, Benita Brown-Lyons (Henry), Barbara Walton (Hardie) and Betty Jean Ackerman; sons, Vernon Brown, Tony Brown, Larry Brown and Darrell Brown; brothers, Robert Willis; sisters, Allie Mae Glenn and Grace Vaughn; 5 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2019