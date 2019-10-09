Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 877-8191
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Poore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley DeWitt Poore


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley DeWitt Poore Obituary
Shirley DeWitt Poore

Tallahassee - Mrs. Shirley DeWitt Poore, 86, of Tallahassee, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with reception to follow.

Mrs. Poore was born on June 27, 1933, in Detroit, MI, to Edward DeWitt and Nathalie Laferte DeWitt. She spent her 20's at Madonna House in Combermere, Ontario, Canada living her faith simply in community. While a first-grade teacher in Montreal, she met the love of her life, William Draper Poore, and they married in Michigan in 1966. Shirley was a devoted and loving mother to their three children, all born in Virginia. In 1980, the family moved to Tallahassee, and Shirley launched a successful real-estate career. She co-founded the Tallahassee Chapter of Pax Christi, the Catholic Peace Movement, and dedicated herself to Good News Outreach Ministries. She was a lifelong member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. In recent years, she was able to develop her artistic side and spent her time painting and enjoying her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Nathalie DeWitt; sister, Mary Lou Carriere; brothers, Edward Dewitt, James DeWitt, Carter DeWitt, and Bernard DeWitt.

Mrs. Poore is survived by her beloved husband, William Draper Poore; daughter, Therese Poore (Chris DelMarco); sons, Gregory Poore (Barbie) and Bradley Poore (Paola); grandchildren, Jesse Poore, Michael Poore, and Jackson DelMarco-Poore; brother, John DeWitt (Winni); sisters, Natalie Lucas and Elizabeth Stant; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family members.

Shirley had a heart full of love and faith, a passion for social justice, and an artist's soul. She created a full and beautiful life that she shared with many. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Good News Outreach Ministries by going to goodnewsministries.org.

To view and sign the onlie guestbook go to www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now