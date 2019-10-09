|
Shirley DeWitt Poore
Tallahassee - Mrs. Shirley DeWitt Poore, 86, of Tallahassee, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with reception to follow.
Mrs. Poore was born on June 27, 1933, in Detroit, MI, to Edward DeWitt and Nathalie Laferte DeWitt. She spent her 20's at Madonna House in Combermere, Ontario, Canada living her faith simply in community. While a first-grade teacher in Montreal, she met the love of her life, William Draper Poore, and they married in Michigan in 1966. Shirley was a devoted and loving mother to their three children, all born in Virginia. In 1980, the family moved to Tallahassee, and Shirley launched a successful real-estate career. She co-founded the Tallahassee Chapter of Pax Christi, the Catholic Peace Movement, and dedicated herself to Good News Outreach Ministries. She was a lifelong member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. In recent years, she was able to develop her artistic side and spent her time painting and enjoying her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Nathalie DeWitt; sister, Mary Lou Carriere; brothers, Edward Dewitt, James DeWitt, Carter DeWitt, and Bernard DeWitt.
Mrs. Poore is survived by her beloved husband, William Draper Poore; daughter, Therese Poore (Chris DelMarco); sons, Gregory Poore (Barbie) and Bradley Poore (Paola); grandchildren, Jesse Poore, Michael Poore, and Jackson DelMarco-Poore; brother, John DeWitt (Winni); sisters, Natalie Lucas and Elizabeth Stant; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family members.
Shirley had a heart full of love and faith, a passion for social justice, and an artist's soul. She created a full and beautiful life that she shared with many. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Good News Outreach Ministries by going to goodnewsministries.org.
To view and sign the onlie guestbook go to www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019