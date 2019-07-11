|
|
Shirley M. Coleman
Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Shirley Mae Bentley Coleman, 96, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Jerusalem M.B. Church, with burial in Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Coleman had been a dietary aide, private-duty sitter and housekeeper. Survivors include her children, John (Kicheko), Vince, Theodore, Annie Ruth and Corean Virginia Coleman and Ollie Mae (George) Smith, Juanita (Dennis) Fields and Rainey (Cleveland) Gibson; stepdaughter, Barbara Jean Young; numerous grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019