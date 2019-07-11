Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Jerusalem M.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley M. Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley M. Coleman Obituary
Shirley M. Coleman

Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Shirley Mae Bentley Coleman, 96, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Jerusalem M.B. Church, with burial in Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mrs. Coleman had been a dietary aide, private-duty sitter and housekeeper. Survivors include her children, John (Kicheko), Vince, Theodore, Annie Ruth and Corean Virginia Coleman and Ollie Mae (George) Smith, Juanita (Dennis) Fields and Rainey (Cleveland) Gibson; stepdaughter, Barbara Jean Young; numerous grand, great-grand and great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now