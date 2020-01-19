|
Shirley May Rivas (Mowery)
Shirley May Rivas (Mowery) age 75, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born May 14, 1944, in Palmdale, California to the late Lawrence Mowery and Virginia Taylor. She is preceded in death by her husband Guadalupe J. Rivas. She lived in Tallahassee Florida.
She was a loving mother to her children - Jimmy, Vincent, Daniel, Teresa, David, and Rachel. More than half of her life she dedicated to raising her six children. She was active in the Boy Scouts with her sons, and Girl Scouts with her daughters. Shirley was very supportive with all her children in different sports, band and school activities. For the last 20 years she worked at Pathology Associates in Tallahassee Fl. She was loved by many and will be missed especially by her children and their families.
Funeral Services for Shirley will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, at 4665 Thomasville Rd, at 1:00 pm. There will be a Wake at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Leishman's at 1732 Benjamin Chaires Road, Tallahassee, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Big Bend Hospice Foundation online at
http://www.bigbendhospice.org/ or by check, mail to Big Bend Hospice Foundation at 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee FL 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, 2020