Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Rivas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley May (Mowery) Rivas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley May (Mowery) Rivas Obituary
Shirley May Rivas (Mowery)

Shirley May Rivas (Mowery) age 75, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born May 14, 1944, in Palmdale, California to the late Lawrence Mowery and Virginia Taylor. She is preceded in death by her husband Guadalupe J. Rivas. She lived in Tallahassee Florida.

She was a loving mother to her children - Jimmy, Vincent, Daniel, Teresa, David, and Rachel. More than half of her life she dedicated to raising her six children. She was active in the Boy Scouts with her sons, and Girl Scouts with her daughters. Shirley was very supportive with all her children in different sports, band and school activities. For the last 20 years she worked at Pathology Associates in Tallahassee Fl. She was loved by many and will be missed especially by her children and their families.

Funeral Services for Shirley will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, at 4665 Thomasville Rd, at 1:00 pm. There will be a Wake at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Leishman's at 1732 Benjamin Chaires Road, Tallahassee, following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Big Bend Hospice Foundation online at

http://www.bigbendhospice.org/ or by check, mail to Big Bend Hospice Foundation at 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee FL 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -