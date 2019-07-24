|
Shirley Vickers
Havana - Shirley Spearman Vickers (Ma Shirley), Havana, Florida, passed away Monday, July 22, surrounded by her family and friends following a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Don Vickers, her father, Dick Spearman, her mother and stepfather, K.E. and Essie Johnson, and her brother, Richard Johnson. Shirley was born July 18, 1935 in Anderson, South Carolina.
Her life was devoted to her family and she received countless delight in caring for others. Towards the end of her life, her greatest joy came from visits from her family and friends. Shirley is survived by her children, Donna Dunn (Newt), Cindy Molnar (Sam), Vic Vickers (Amy), Jeff Vickers (Marybeth), a brother, Kenny Johnson (Hyunah), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, her sister-in-laws Deborah Coury (David) and Rhonda McEwen (Mark), and a host of special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Faith Funeral Home in Havana. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 10:00 AM at the Concord Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308 or the First Presbyterian Church Havana, 213 NE 1st St., Havana, Florida 32333.
A special thank you from the family to Big Bend Hospice for their care and compassion during her final days.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 24, 2019