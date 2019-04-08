|
Shridhar Sathe
Tallahassee - Shridhar Sathe, a university professor at Florida State University, and a resident of Tallahassee, FL, passed away at the age of 68 at home on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
He was born in Pune, Maharashtra, India to Krishna Sathe and Kumudini Sathe on October 30, 1950.
Shridhar deeply valued family and enjoyed music and film, especially old Hindi movies. He was a member of the Institute of Food Technologists, American Oil Chemists' Society and IUFoST.
He attended University of Bombay for three of his four degrees, which included a Bachelor's in Chemistry, a Bachelor's in Food Technology, and a Master's in Food Technology. He received his PhD from Utah State University and served as a postdoc at both University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, and then at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. He came to Tallahassee, Florida, and FSU, in 1988, and remained there for the rest of his life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Krishna Sathe and his mother, Kumudini Sathe.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sandhya; daughter, Sonal, both of Tallahassee; brother, Prakash and sister-in-law, Anuja and brother, Suresh in India.
Funeral Services will be at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Culley's Meadow Wood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Shridhar Sathe Scholarship Fund at the FSU Foundation (checks made payable to the FSU Foundation, 325 W. College Ave., Tallahassee, FL 32301-1403)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 8, 2019