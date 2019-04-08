Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 877-8191
For more information about
Shridhar Sathe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shridhar Sathe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shridhar Sathe


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shridhar Sathe Obituary
Shridhar Sathe

Tallahassee - Shridhar Sathe, a university professor at Florida State University, and a resident of Tallahassee, FL, passed away at the age of 68 at home on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

He was born in Pune, Maharashtra, India to Krishna Sathe and Kumudini Sathe on October 30, 1950.

Shridhar deeply valued family and enjoyed music and film, especially old Hindi movies. He was a member of the Institute of Food Technologists, American Oil Chemists' Society and IUFoST.

He attended University of Bombay for three of his four degrees, which included a Bachelor's in Chemistry, a Bachelor's in Food Technology, and a Master's in Food Technology. He received his PhD from Utah State University and served as a postdoc at both University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, and then at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. He came to Tallahassee, Florida, and FSU, in 1988, and remained there for the rest of his life.

He was preceded in death by his father, Krishna Sathe and his mother, Kumudini Sathe.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sandhya; daughter, Sonal, both of Tallahassee; brother, Prakash and sister-in-law, Anuja and brother, Suresh in India.

Funeral Services will be at 10 AM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Culley's Meadow Wood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Shridhar Sathe Scholarship Fund at the FSU Foundation (checks made payable to the FSU Foundation, 325 W. College Ave., Tallahassee, FL 32301-1403)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now