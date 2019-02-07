Services
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Newberry, Florida Municipal Building
Newberry, FL
Gainesville - Sidney James Carter died on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. Born August 23, 1950, in Tallahassee, Florida, Sid attended Newberry High School before entering the United States Marine Corps and serving in combat in Vietnam. Corporal Carter was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 device, the Vietnam Service Medal with bronze star, and the Good Conduct Medal.

Following his military service, Sid returned home to Gainesville and became certified in air quality testing. He combined his environmental consulting career with his love of fishing and time spent with his family.

Sid was preceded in death by his parents, Frank H. Carter and Elizabeth Ann "Betty" (Baggs) Carter. He is survived by his son James Hunter Carter, and his 7 brothers and sisters Frank Carter, Ann Rowe, Fred Carter, Ken Carter, Steve Carter, Frances Carter and Virginia Carter.

Services will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 3 pm at the Newberry, Florida Municipal Building. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Honor Flight which flies war veterans to Washington, D.C. for the experience of their life, PO Box 12033, Tallahassee, Florida 32317, or to Friends of the Alachua County Library, 430-B N Main St, Gainesville, Florida 32601.

Sid's ashes will be interred at the National Cemetery in Tallahassee, Florida after a portion of the ashes are scattered in the Gulf of Mexico, where Sid loved to fish.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019
